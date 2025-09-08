‘25 Wildfire Season Quieter Across Oregon

Oregon has seen more lightning strikes this summer than in the past decade. But Northwest Coordination Center Meteorologist John Saltenberger the state has been spared a more intense fire season.

“The thunderstorms, by and large, have come in with precipitation, hence the number of ignitions- or at least those ignitions becoming large, costly fires- is at a lull, compared to where we were in previous years," he noted.

Shane Jeffries, with the Forest Service, said the fires the state has seen this year have been closer to homes.

“It does feel like we’ve been in unified command, as much as I can remember by this time of the year, with the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office, which does mean we’re fighting fire in and around communities.”

At last report, 64 homes have been lost in Oregon wildfires this year, between the Rowena Fire in June and the ongoing Flat Fire in Jefferson County.

