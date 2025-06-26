The National Multi-Agency Coordination Group in Boise raised the national wildland fire preparedness level one step higher to Preparedness Level 3. The Group is composed of wildland fire representatives from each wildland fire agency based at the National Interagency Fire Center in the Treasure Valley.

“Peak fire season is here, and we have created the most prepared and coordinated wildfire-fighting force in the world,” said Ag Secretary Brooke Rollins. “We are taking this fire season seriously, and our federal wildland firefighters are prepared to respond.”

Most Wildfire Activity Taking Place In The Southwest

The U.S. Forest Service is actively responding to several wildfires across the country. Thankfully, wildfire season has started very quietly here in the Northwest; with the exception of the Post fire in Idaho, the Rowena blaze in Oregon and Washington's Pomas fire. Most of the fire activity right now is in the Southwest.

As of June 1, the Forest Service has hired 96% of its 11,300-firefighter hiring target, with full staffing expected by mid-July.

