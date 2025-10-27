White House Explains Beef Import Plan

The White House said last week President Trump is trying to “do right” by both American cattle ranchers and consumers with his plan to quadruple beef imports from Argentina. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt insisted that President Trump “loves our ranchers,” but “also loves American consumers” saddled with high beef prices, which is why the President plans to increase beef imports from the South American country by 400% at a lower tariffs rate.

Administration Says More Will Be Done To Help U.S. Producers

The announcement is not sitting well with the ranching and farming community, who largely supported Trump in the 2024 election. Leavitt pointed to a three-point plan USDA released to aid producers.

“Number one, strengthening U.S. cattle production through increased grazing access, endangered species reforms, enhanced disaster relief, increased access to capital, and reducing costs for new and young ranchers,” she said.

While, Leavitt added, lowering long-term costs.

“By cutting inspection costs, increasing market options for consumers with ‘Product of the USA’ labeling, and ensuring consumers know that they are eating American beef," Leavitt said. "And lastly, growing the domestic herd while boosting long-term demand to reduce prices for consumers, while growing the markets for our ranchers.”

Ag Industry Say The Timing Of Imports Hurts

Farm state lawmakers argue the best way to lower beef prices is through more American beef.

Some ranchers called Trump’s moves a “gut punch” that will only hurt good cattle prices.

