The fun, the food, the exploration of a farmers market. Whether it's a brief walk in your community or in a neighboring area, a short drive away.

“There are over 8000 farmers markets across the country,” noted USDA Under Secretary for Marketing and regulatory programs Jenny Moffitt. “They're everywhere from inner cities and suburbs to also small towns and rural communities.”

Moffitt added what makes each farmers market unique is the diversity of local food products and merchandise, the event style, excitement and the social atmosphere created.

Yes, Jenny Moffitt has a soft spot for farmers markets. As USDA's Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory programs, the agricultural marketing service and farmers markets fall under her oversight. But beyond that, whether it is the USDA farmers market on the National Mall in Washington, DC.

“It's a great opportunity to showcase what farmers markets can do as far as providing a venue for producers to sell their product, but also educational information too for consumers to learn about how to prepare and cook products,” Moffitt said. “The health and nutritional aspects, and then of course, a lot of fun, just community atmosphere as well.”

Or a farmers market in her hometown of Davis, CA.

“And I heard from them that actually they are the top economic driver in the downtown core of Davis.”

She recognizes.

“What's unique about farmers markets is that there's no cookie cutter form of a farmers market.”

As they vary by location, by products and merchandise, and by the communities they serve. Take, for instance, in Pennsylvania.

“This pop-up farmers market model brew organization in Philadelphia,” Moffitt said. “They simply have a couple folding tables and some pop-up tents and they're there for few hours certain afternoon in very low-income communities that don't have retail access to fresh produce.”

But in the case of each farmers market, the opportunities they provide include economic for vendors and producers.

“Direct to consumer sales, like at farmers markets actually increases that revenue streams seven-fold compared to when they sell through those mainstream channels.”

An economic for the local community.

“The economic and the ripple effects for farmers market increased demand for local. Services as well, whether at transportation and logistics and marketing, all of those different things are really a critical part. So, farmers markets are great in the entity that they serve, but they're also really a huge economic driver.”

Nutritional for all consumers.

“We have over 3400 NAP authorized farmers markets with consumers can shop directly at farmers markets. The senior farmers market nutrition programs,” Moffitt added. “We have things like the Gus NIP program that is about ensuring that we can double up food bucks for fresh. Product that is being produced and purchased at farmers markets.”

And a social gathering place for everyone.

“They also serve as a vibrant community hub, a place where people gather, meet in the neighborhood, have fun and celebrate the bounty of our harvest,” she added.

Beyond the oversight of farmers markets, Moffitt says USDA also provides support to farmers markets in various ways. She mentioned earlier, some of the food and nutrition programs with tie-ins to farmers markets as part of the consumer-oriented focus. In addition.

“For farmers, market operators and for folks that are looking to stand up or diversify or expand their markets, we have the Farmers Market and Local Food Promotion Program,” Moffitt continued. “This program has invested over $64 million in 197 projects in 51 states in just the past three years alone. This program can do things like infrastructure improvements for markets, marketing efforts and then also technical assistance, how do we support farmers that are selling at markets.”

As for growers selling or wishing to sell at farmers markets?

“USDA has a plethora of programs to really support things like the local food promotion program and to support farmers who are looking to diversify their market opportunities, whether that's their product and value, that or whether that is looking into new markets.”

Information about farmers markets and USDA programs supporting such are available on the USDA’s Website.

