The Old Farmer’s Almanac: Expect A Wet Winter In The Northwest

With overnight temperatures getting chilly in many locations, now is a great time to look at the expectation for the winter of 2025-2026.

“Winter in your area is expected to have above normal temperatures. That doesn't mean mild," noted Sara Perrault, Managing Editor at the Old Farmer's Almanac, "You'll have some exceptionally cold periods late November, early December, and then yet again in early February. Precipitation as a whole will be above normal, while the areas that normally receive snow, they're going to see below normal amounts of snow. So, we're predicting mostly mild with pockets of wild.”

Perrault said above normal temperatures are expected nationwide this winter, with the exception of Florida. She added the way they determine what winter is going to look like months in advanced, is the same formula founder Robert P. Thomas used back in 1792; during the Washington Administration.

We Look Back To See How Accurate We Were

“The three scientific disciplines he based his formula on that we're still using today were solar science, meteorology, and climatology," Perrault said. "So we take those into consideration. We have a weather team that comes up with our numbers. And then believe it or not, we do crunch the numbers when the seasons are over to see how we did. We're not just making this stuff up. So we need to see how we did so that we can improve for the next year.”

This Year's Almanac Has Something For Everyone

Perreault added this year’s edition will celebrate America’s 250th anniversary, the healing power of honey, gardening and a lot more. And, they will also have the 11th volume of the Old Farmer’s Almanac for kids this year.

You can get the Old Farmer’s Almanac wherever you buy books or magazines, or you can visit the Old Farmer's Almanac Website.

