Western Washington Potato Workshop Set For Friday

Washington State University Skagit County Extension will host the 43rd annual Western Washington Potato Workshop this Friday, February 21st. The morning starts at 9 a.m. at the Northwestern Washington Research and Extension Center in Mt. Vernon. WSU’s Don McMoran, the host of Friday’s workshop says 100 potato growers and industry representatives are expected to be in attendance. The workshop will feature sessions focused on disease pressures, soil health as well as an update from the Washington Potato Commission.

Learn more about Friday’s event by reaching out to McMoran:

Don McMoran

Ag & Natural Resources Extension Faculty

WSU Skagit County Extension Director

Phone: (360) 395 -2357

E-mail: dmcmoran@wsu.edu

