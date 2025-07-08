Western U.S. Continues To Dry Out, Led By The PNW

Soils, especially here in the west, continue to dry out at a brisk rate. When it comes to the month of June, USDA meteorologist Brad Rippey said only the western region, reported an increase in drought coverage.

attachment-Washington Drought 070825 loading...

“We started the month of June at about 51% drought coverage and that jumped to 64.5% by July 1st to more than a 13-percentage point increase in the Western United States,” Rippey said.

attachment-Oregon Drought 070825 loading...

Rippey noted much of that growth occurred here in the Northwest:

Currently 93% of Washington is considered abnormally dry, with nearly 20% under a D2, or Severe Drought

In Oregon, 100% of the state is abnormally dry, but only 6% is designated as a Severe Drought.

And in Idaho, not only is the entire state abnormally dry, but 6% of the state, primarily the Bitterroot Mountains along the Montana border, is under a D3 or Extreme Drought.

attachment-Idaho Drought 070825 loading...

Rippey pointed out these numbers have changed incredibly quickly.

“In Oregon, as recently as May 20th, there was no drought in the state of Oregon," Rippey said. "By July 1st, that has jumped to 42%. And then we have seen almost a quadrupling of drought coverage in Washington and Idaho over the last couple of months. So, for example, in Washington state on that May 20th date, 18% drought coverage and that has jumped to 67% by July 1st and in Idaho we have also seen a big increase in drought coverage from 23% on May 20th all the way up to 86% by the 1st of July.

Rippey added because of these numbers, all eyes will watch for increased wildfire potential, crop, rangeland and livestock stress.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com