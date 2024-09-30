Wednesday Named Taste Washington Day

Governor Jay Inslee has proclaimed October 2nd as Taste Washington Day. Annette Slonim with the Washington State Department of Agriculture said historically, the event takes place the first Wednesday in October as a way to celebrate the foods grown in the Evergreen state and served in school lunchrooms.

“And October is also national farm-to-school month so it’s a nice kickoff to celebrate and highlight local food and school meals, food and Ag education and special school garden activities,” Slonim said.

She said celebrations are done individually by school districts across the state. She added it’s important for children to understand from where our food comes, and the important role farmers and producers play in Washington.

“And for many school, they maybe serving local foods throughout the year, not only on taste Washington day, but it is an opportunity to highlight and bring attention and excitement and celebration to these products and these programs.”

Click Here to read Governor Inslee's proclamation.

