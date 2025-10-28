How Did Weather Impact You In 2025?

Climate scientists from Washington and Oregon are asking for your input on how your Northwest operation was impacted by weather and climate impacts during the 2025 water year, which ran October 1, 2024-September 30, 2025.

Researchers said their anonymous survey asks about impacts and responses that were implemented during 2025 due to abnormal precipitation conditions. Survey organizers add participants may skip any sectors that do not apply. The survey results will be used to inform the PNW Water Year Impacts Assessment.

Researchers are looking for feedback on a variety of issues, including drinking water, agriculture, forestry, fisheries, hydropower, recreation, and stormwater sectors across the three states; and that feedback can be both positive and negative.

The survey is expected to take about 15-20 minutes to complete and will be open through Wednesday, November 26th. Those living in Oregon, Washington and Idaho are asked to take the survey.

Click Here to participate in the survey.

