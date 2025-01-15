WDFW Removes Columbia Pack Wolves

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced this week that a yearling female as well as an adult male wolf have been removed from the Columbia wolf pack. Earlier this month, WDFW Director Kelly Susewind authorized the lethal removal of up to two wolves from the pack territory in response to repeated depredations of cattle in Columbia County. The lethal removal authorization has expired, and an evaluation period has started.

WDFW pointed out that this month’s authorization is consistent with the guidance of the state's Wolf Conservation and Management Plan and the lethal removal provisions of the Department's wolf-livestock interaction protocol.

