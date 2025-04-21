WAVE Event Set For Wednesday In Tri-Cities

Innovation meets sustainability at the Washington wine industry annual research event, slated for Wednesday April 23rd at the Washington State University campus in the Tri-Cities. The Washington Wine Commission’s Melissa Hansen said this year’s WAVE will focus on sustainability in action.

“Two years ago, the Washington wine industry put together a sustainable certification program. So, it builds on that, but it's not just for those who are interested in certifying their vineyards as sustainable. This is really about how do we sustain ourselves for the future.”

Hansen says as in years past, the latest research and technologies will be highlighted at WAVE. This year, participants will hear from renowned scientist, agro-ecologist and 3rd generational viticulturalist Mary Retallack. The Australian born research will talk about soil health, biodiversity and how to integrate sustainable practices into a vineyard management system.

Hansen said for those at Wednesday WAVE, they will offer some solutions and approaches to challenges the industry is facing right now.

“This is not about feel good stuff. This is about economics. How can you save some money in your production process? And I think also there's going to be a lot of positivity, and right now the wine industry, growers and wineries could really use some uplifting....This a time where we can just take a take a day break, and start to feel good about our industry again.”

Registration for Wednesday’s WAVE is $40. Click Here to learn more or to register.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com