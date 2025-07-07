Water Supplies Stabilize In Central Washington, Remain Low

Water supply numbers this month may look slightly better than June, but it will still be a long irrigation season for many in central Washington. The Bureau of Reclamation’s July 2025 total water supply available forecast for the Yakima basin indicates the water supply will not fully meet irrigation demands this season. Figures show senior water rights will receive 100% full entitlements, but junior water rights will receive 45% of their full entitlements, a slight improvement from the 43% reported in June.

Dry Weather Continued Into June

Storage in the Yakima basin reservoirs on July 1 was 60% full with 640,838 acre-feet, which is 67% of average. Reclamation said the dry weather pattern continued for the region last month with precipitation in June only 26% of average, and precipitation for this water year, which started October 1st, only 78% of average. On July 1, the amount of water in the snowpack, known as snow water equivalent, was 0% of average.

Remember, the July forecast is based on flows, precipitation, snowpack, and reservoir storage as of July 1, along with estimates of future precipitation and river flows. Other future weather conditions that determine the timing of the runoff and the demand for water also are critical in determining stream flows, the extent to which the reservoirs fill, and the water supply for irrigation.

