NW Drivers Reminded To Watch For Farm Vehicles During Harvest

This is a busy time of year, as many of our commodities are being harvested, from the final wheat fields, to apples, grapes, potatoes, and a host of other products. And harvest means a bump in traffic around farms and ranches.

Mindy McCartt with the Oregon Department of Transpiration reminds motorists to share the road with tractors and implements.

“Pass only when it’s safe," McCartt said. "Wait for clear sightlines and legal passing zones. Avoid passing near corners, bridges or field entrances.”

She said it’s important to slow down, be patient, and keep plenty of space between your vehicle and the farm equipment on the roadway.

“These big, wide equipment make wide turns, so equipment may veer unexpectedly to enter fields or driveways," McCartt said. "So, give them that 50-feet of space.”

McCartt added, while it may frustrate some motorists, farmers and ranchers have just as much right to be on rural country roads, highways, or even the interstate to get their equipment from point A to point B.

On average, Oregon sees more than 30 crashes a year involving farm equipment.

