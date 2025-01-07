Washington Wine Survey Now Open

The Washington wine industry's annual research survey is now open. The Washington State Wine Commission and the Washington Wine Technical Group have combined efforts this year to reduce duplication in the number of industry surveys. The Commission said the questionnaire seeks feedback from wine grape growers, wineries, and other industry members to help identify research priorities and top industry challenges. Input from the survey is a key component of the industry-driven, viticulture and enology research program in Washington.

The priority list is used by scientists to develop research proposals and helps ensure that research projects address important needs specific to Washington’s wine industry. Technical challenges identified in the survey will guide the Washington Wine Technical Group’s event planning and focus for the year.

Viticulture and enology research for Washington’s wine industry is funded primarily through two grant programs. Last year, more than $1M was awarded through the research grant programs. The Washington State Grape and Wine Research Program awards research grants to scientists at Washington State University and is funded by Washington State University, the Washington State Wine Commission, Auction of Washington Wines and state taxes collected on all wine sold. The Washington Wine Commission also awards research grants through its own grant program to scientists outside of WSU.

Past research projects have resulted in reducing pesticide use by up to 80 percent, saving irrigation water by up to 50 percent in red varieties, identifying powdery mildew resistance to fungicides, developing a cold hardiness model to help manage cold events, improving tannin management for winemaking, improving overall wine quality, and more.

Click Here to participate in this year's survey.

