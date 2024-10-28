Washington Wine Industry Looking To Gather Acreage Numbers

The Washington Winegrowers Association, Washington State Wine Commission and Washington Wine Institute are working together on an industry-wide winegrape acreage report. The organizations say this is a crucial step for the industry, and they are asking for all growers to participate. Last year, a similar survey was launched, but too few responses were submitted to get an accurate report. Because of that, industry leaders are asking all growers to complete this important information so acreage can be reported correctly.

The organizations stress this information is important to help the industry:

Here is a copy of the letter industry leaders distributed to grapegrowers:

To our Washington Wine Industry Colleagues,

Last year, we launched an industry-wide acreage survey as part of the Wine Commission's annual Grape Report. Quite frankly, we did not get enough responses to put together a comprehensive report. This year, we strongly encourage every grower to complete this information. We ensure all data collected is reported in aggregate to preserve confidentiality.

Why do we need this information? Today’s wine market demands data-driven decisions for immediate and long-term production plans. Comprehensive acreage reports, like Oregon’s and California’s, have value in many ways. They can:

Capture real-time changes in varieties planted and where planted

Inform business decisions for future planting or replanting

Illustrate industry trends

Provide a base for economic data to advocate with state and federal officials

Help with marketing and promotion

Help in crop estimation

Until now, our industry has relied heavily on crop estimates on a year-to-year basis, and the current evolution of our wine industry in response to our dynamic market and landscape is creating difficulties in accurate forecasting. USDA has completed irregular acreage surveys in the past, but these are very expensive with a turnaround time of 12-18 months. The last USDA acreage survey was in 2017, and there are no immediate plans for an updated USDA survey at this time as they must be paid for by the commodity group.

The Wine Commission’s existing Grape Report, which annually collects tonnage data by grape variety sold, provides the perfect vehicle to collect comprehensive data, year after year, sustainably and consistently. The online reporting platform allows every grower to participate in data collection.

The 2024 Grape Report will, again, collect acreage by variety, and new to this year, by AVA. Again, data will be aggregated only to preserve confidentiality.

Timely acreage information is within our reach! But it will take participation from all Washington growers to collect useful information. We kindly and strongly encourage your participation, to help us make data-driven decisions for the future of Washington wine.

Signed sincerely on behalf of our organizations,

Dustin Tobin, Chair, Washington Winegrowers Association

Todd Newhouse, Chair, Washington State Wine Commission

Beau Hickman, Chair, Washington Wine Institute

