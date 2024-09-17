Washington To Celebrate Hunting & Fishing In Late September

The Washington department of fish and wildlife will host its annual national hunting and fishing day celebration September 28th in Cowlitz County. Amy Elliott, regional WDFW hunter education and volunteer coordinator, said the family style event introduces shooting, hunting and fishing to the next generation. She added safety is always a priority.

“This year's event is happening at the Cowlitz Public shooting range, and so we are working with their staff," Elliott said. They will have a lead RSO range safety officer at each area, as well as a WDFW range safety officer. All of us are fully trained and certified.”

Elliott adds this is a great way for young people to learn hands on and ask questions.

“A lot of them this is their first opportunity to catch a fish or shoot a bow or a 22 and they get the opportunity to learn all sorts of things that they might never have a chance to interact with and learn.”

This year’s event will take place on Saturday, September 28th, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Cowlitz Public Shooting Range in Cowlitz County located at 1000 Toutle Park Road, Castle Rock, WA 98611. While the event is free, WDFW asks that you pre-register youth participants 17 years and younger to allow WDFW to prepare for the expected attendance. Participants can pre-register to attend one of two sessions during the event. Session one is 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and session two is 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

