Washington State Grape Society Wants To Hear From Growers

In an effort to better serve the juice grape growers across the Evergreen state, the Washington State Grape Society is conducting a brief survey to gather insights directly from juice grape growers.  Growers are asked to take a few moments to complete a three-question survey.  The Grape Society says all responses will remain confidential and will be used to determine interest in forming a Juice Grape Bargaining Association for Washington State Juice Grape growers.

 

Click Here to participate in the juice grape growers survey.

 

