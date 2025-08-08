Washington Leads The Nation’s Spring Wheat Harvest

Spring wheat harvest is underway, and picking up steam in northern states.

“We saw some progress numbers that were moving out pretty quickly last week in South Dakota and Washington, and they continue to lead," said USDA meteorologist Brad Rippey. "Washington state leading the nation 24% of the spring wheat harvested, closely followed by South Dakota at 23%. The other four major production states underway with the range from 1% harvested in North Dakota up to 9% in Idaho. Put it all together, 5% of the 2025 U.S. spring wheat crop harvested by August 3rd. That is slightly behind the five-year average of 9%. And but on par with last year's 5%.”

How Has Drought Impacted The Spring Wheat Crop?

While harvest numbers are looking good, Rippey said the same can’t be said about the quality of the 2025 spring wheat crop.

“[A] disappointing crop coming in this week at 48%, good to excellent 17%, very-poor to poor far, far below last year's numbers at this time when we were sitting at 74%, good to excellent and just 4% very-poor to poor, a lot of those," Rippey pointed out. "Lower condition numbers being driven by our drought affected states of Washington, where 48% of the crop is rated very-poor to poor.”

In Idaho, 19% of the spring wheat crop is rated very-poor to poor.

