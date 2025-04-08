Washington Snowpack Remains Below Average In Final Days Of Season

Washington is in the final weeks of the snow season, and the 2024-2025 season has been a bit of a disappointment when it comes to the snowpack. As of Monday, the statewide snowpack was sitting at 86% of average. Matt Warbritton with NRCS noted in some regions of the state continue to see persistent and pervasive snowpack deficits.

“Notably in the Central Cascade region in Washington and also up near the Washington Pass. So, the I-90 corridor, and then the highway 20 corridor near Washington Pass our two regions where we're seeing pretty low snow.”

Warbritton noted the news isn’t all bad across Washington, stating that the southern part of the Cascades and the Blue Mountains are on par for this time of year.

Washington's snowpack as of 04/08/25

So, why haven’t those snowpacks in the central Cascades developed? Warbritton said it’s been a consistent story, starting back in November.

“The track of most of these storms were just further south. So, a couple regions that saw more favorable impacts over the course of the season have been southern Oregon and eastern Oregon and Northern California as well. And Washington just wasn't that lucky this year.”

Warbritton added while the region is under a La Nina pattern, this winter has not panned out like a typical La Nina year.

Washington's Water Year To Date as of 04/08/25.

April 1st is typically when Washington, and the Northwest as a whole, sees the apex of the snow season. What are the odds Washington could see a late season bump in the snowpack? Find out by listening to our entire podcast with Warbritton:

