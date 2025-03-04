Washington Snowpack Below Average As Winter Starts To Wind Down

Matt Warbritton with NRCS said the Washington snowpack is not encouraging for this time of year. He noted that many basins, most of which are in the Cascades are in deficit just a month before the typical apex of snow season. He added one of the regions that’s of greatest concern is central Washington. He noted the Upper and Lower Yakima Bains are roughly 15 percentage points below average; and on top of that area reservoirs are very low thanks to very dry conditions in 2024.

“The Yakima Basin is likely to experience water supply deficits come the summer," Warbritton said. "Another area that's of general and also significant concern is portions of northern Washington where snowpack ranges from well below to slightly below normal. And in particular, sort of the northern Chelan, and also portions of the Methow and the Skagit Basin.”

Washington snowpack numbers as of 03/03/25. Washington snowpack numbers as of 03/03/25. loading...

Only the Lower Columbia, Lower Pend Oreille, and Lower Snake-Walla Walla are at or above average for this time of year.

Is there enough time for the snowpack to rebound? Warbritton pointed out April 1st is typically when Washington’s snowpack hits the high water mark.

“We could see additional storm impacts that boost snowpack considerably, but the chances of that happen are smaller and smaller as we progress. At this point in the season.”

Washington's Water Year To Date figures as of 03/03/25. Washington's Water Year To Date figures as of 03/03/25. loading...

For more on the snowpack, and expectations for the spring and summer months, listen to our entire conversation with Warbritton:

