Washington Small Fruit Conference Starts Wednesday

The Washington Small Fruit Conference will take place this week both in Lynden and in Prosser. Stacey Beier with the Washington Red Raspberry Commission said the two-day event will have great information for a variety of growers.

“Various blueberry and raspberry and now potato focused sessions are available. There's also a fair amount of soil health programming in this year's program.”

Beier also noted there were be various technology presentations, an update on the state of the industry, as well as a trade show and pesticide credits, which will only be available in Lynden.

“Just a lot of good information and a lot of networking opportunities in one space.”

The Washington Small Fruit Conference runs December 4th and 5th in Lynden, at the Northwest Washington Fairgrounds. A live remote broadcast will take place on Thursday, December 5th in Prosser at the Princess Theatre.

Visit Washington Small Fruit's Website to learn more, for a full agenda of this year’s conference, or to RSVP for this week's events,

