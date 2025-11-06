Washington Looks To “Transform” Rural Health Care

On Wednesday, Washington Governor Bob Ferguson announced that the state has officially applied for the federal Rural Health Transformation Program, proposing a bipartisan plan to invest one billion dollars in rural health care. The plan, which would involve $200 million a year for the next five years, looks to focus on upgrading hospital infrastructure and technology, expanding maternal health services, and building new facilities to serve communities across rural Washington.

Ferguson’s office added 10% of any funding the state receives will go to Indian health care providers, who care for both Native and non-Native patients.

Rural Health Care Must Be A Priority

“Rural Washington boasts strong communities, robust agriculture and some of the most beautiful landscapes in the world,” Ferguson said. “In order to sustain this way of life, we must support a strong rural health care system. Our bipartisan plan will help modernize and strengthen this crucial resource.”

The plan, led by the Washington State Health Care Authority, reflects input from nearly 300 community, Tribal, and legislative partners.

Of Washington’s 39 counties, 29 are considered rural and home to more than a million residents.

What Does The Federal Program Include?

The federal Rural Health Transformation Program offers $10 billion annually from 2026–2030. This program aims to support rural health system transformation, including but not limited to:

Improving access to hospitals and other health care providers.

Improving health care outcomes for rural residents.

Strengthening strategic partnerships between rural hospitals and other health care providers.

Prioritizing the use of new and emerging technologies, emphasizing prevention and chronic disease management and providing high-quality services.

Increasing the number of clinicians through recruitment and training.

Outlining strategies to manage long-term financial security and identifying specific causes that can lead to rural hospital closure, conversion or service reduction.

Click Here to learn more about Washington's proposal.

