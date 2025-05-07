Washington, Oregon Apple Crop Down 3%; Cherry Crop Increased 1%

According to NASS, apple utilized production [apples harvested to be sold as fresh or for processing], totaled 119 million pounds in Oregon in 2024, down 24% from the previous year. Value of utilized production was $28.2 million, down 24 percent from 2023. In Washington, apple utilized production totaled 7.18 billion pounds in 2024, down 2% year-over year. Value of utilized production was $1.95 billion, up 7% from 2023.

When it comes to sweet cherries, Oregon produced 45,920 tons in 2024, up 19% from the previous year. Value of utilized production was $72.5 million, up 14% from 2023. Washington’s sweet cherry utilized production dipped 2 % to 200,970 tons in 2024. Value of utilized production was $435 million, up 50% from 2023.

When it comes to grapes, all grape utilized production in Washington totaled 302,550 tons in 2024, down 11% from the previous year. Value of utilized production, at $284 million, was down 8% from 2023. Wine grape utilized production was 151,050 tons, down 5% from 2023, while juice grape utilized production was down 16% at 151,500 tons in 2024. The value of utilized wine grape production totaled $245 million, down slightly from the previous year, while the value of juice grape utilized production was $39.7 million, down 38% from 2023.

Oregon's pear utilized production was 199,800 tons in 2024, down 15% from the previous year. Value of utilized production was $120 million, up 3% from 2023. Meanwhile in Washington, pear utilized production totaled 191,800 tons in 2024, down 35% from 2023. Value of utilized production was $106 million, down 27% from 2023.

Blueberry utilized production in Oregon totaled 165 million pounds in 2024, an increase of 27% year-over-year. Value of utilized production was $196 million, up 34% from 2023. In Washington, blueberry utilized production was 207 million pounds in 2024, up 49% from 2023. Value of utilized production was $205 million, up 51% from 2023.

