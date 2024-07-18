WASHINGTON - The Dairy Farmers of Washington have revealed the "Washington Ice Cream Trail," featuring local ice cream, gelato, and frozen yogurt shops in the Evergreen State.

From Blaine to Vancouver, the Ice Cream Trail features dozens of shops that craft their ice cream in Washington State. Each shop proudly displays the Washington Ice Cream Trail Badge, letting customers know they're getting locally-made frozen treats.

Some of the included shops are:

Shops who would like to join the ice cream trail can contact The Dairy Farmers of Washington at social@wadairy.org for more information.

The full map of locations is below. Visitors are encouraged to use the social hashtag #WAicecreamtrail to share their experiences and support their local stores.

