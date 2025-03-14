Washington House Clears CCA Fix For Farmers

On Wednesday, the Washington State House voted 93-4 to approve House Bill 1912, providing fuel exemptions for the state’s farming community. State Representative Tom Dent, sponsor of the legislation, says the bill aims to streamline the Climate Commitment Act fuel exemption the farming community was promised four years ago. He noted the bill encourages fuel retailers to sell exempt fuel at the point of sale, allowing farmers to buy it without the surcharge.

“Basically, you're doing business with a larger fuel supplier, although you're picking up the fuel somewhere else, but then you pay the exempt price," Dent said. "Basically, you don't ever have to pay the surcharge. That’s the way we've designed it.”

Dent added the legislation also requires the Department of Ecology to map exempt fuel locations across the state using voluntary information from fuel sellers, ensuring farmers know where to purchase qualifying fuel. He says the fuel network will need to be built.

Dent added this relief is desperately needed adding the farm economy in Washington is the worst it's been in a century.

“If we can begin to find ways to reduce the financial strain on our agriculture producers, then that could help them become more successful. After all, they're the people who feed us. So, if we don't care about eating, then let's go ahead and let the farmers “pay their fair share”, so to speak," Dent said. "But, if we care about keeping them in business and we care about an economical food supply, a safe food supply, a plentiful food supply, then let's support our farmers so they can do that.”

House Bill 1912 now moves over to the state Senate. Click Here to learn more about the legislation.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com