Washington Hay Crop Looks Good, But Growers Continue To Struggle

The weather has been great for area haymakers. Andrew Eddie, President of the Washington Hay Growers Association, says the 2025 cop is looking pretty good across much of the Columbia Basin.

“I just finished up second cutting," he said. "Third cutting will probably start in majority of the areas in probably two weeks or so, maybe a week. So, crop wise things are looking good, as far as movement things are not so rosy.”

Eddie noted that a lot of buyers in the U.S and internationally are holding on right now, which is limiting how much hay is moving. He added prices aren’t helping growers out either.

“Prices are probably on average, between I'd probably say $30 and $40 below breakeven what it costs us to grow the crop," Eddie said. "So, combine that with slow movement and you know upfront cost to grow it and things are things are a little tight.”

Eddie added input costs continue to be a challenge for growers.

