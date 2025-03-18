Washington Grower Elected NPC President

During last month’s annual Washington D.C. Summit, the National Potato Council elected Ted Tschriky to serve as President for the next 12 months. The grower from the Pasco, WA-area said he feels the Northwest potato industry is doing fairly well, despite recent cutbacks in acreage over the past couple of years.

"[We’re] trying to get back to somewhat normal acreage for the food processing side. So, it's a little bit frustrating, but on the other hand, you have to be understand that the markets change and so does the demographics and what people are able to afford to eat too.”

Tschirky, a 3rd generation Columbia Basin farmer, said he thinks the potato industry will correct itself shortly. He noted on the international side of things, market expansion and growth is one of the priorities of the NPC.

“Fresh potatoes access to markets Japan that we've been trying to get into for over 20 years.”

Tschirky previously served as the NPC’s First Vice President and Vice President of Trade Affairs. In addition, he’s been actively involved in state and national potato associations for more than 20 years.

