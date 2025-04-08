On Monday, members of the Washington Congressional Delegation congratulated Washington State University President Dr. Kirk Schulz on his retirement with a written statement in the Congressional Record.

On the floor of the House, Central Washington’s Dan Newhouse read the following for the Congressional Record:

"Mister Speaker, I rise today, alongside my colleagues from Washington state, Representatives Suzan DelBene, Rick Larsen, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, Michael Baumgartner, Emily Randall, Pramila Jayapal, Kim Schrier, Adam Smith, and Marilyn Strickland, to recognize and commend the distinguished tenure of Dr. Kirk Schulz as President of Washington State University. Since 2016, President Schulz has guided WSU through a period of immense growth, advancing research, student success, and statewide partnerships. As he prepares for retirement, we honor his leadership and dedication to higher education in Washington State.

"Under President Schulz’s tenure, WSU has strengthened its reputation as a world-class research institution, addressing critical challenges in agriculture, medicine, and clean energy. His efforts have ensured that students across our state have access to high-quality education, and his work with Washington’s congressional delegation has helped secure funding for key university initiatives.

"Each of Washington’s ten congressional districts has benefited from President Schulz’s leadership, reinforcing WSU’s role as an institution that serves all Washingtonians. I would like to highlight a few key impacts across the state:

"1st District: WSU has built strong partnerships with the region’s tech industry, working with companies in King and Snohomish counties to prepare students for careers in artificial intelligence, software development, and semiconductor manufacturing. These efforts ensure Washington remains at the forefront of technological advancement.

"2nd District: WSU’s agricultural extension programs in Northwest Washington have played a vital role in supporting farmers and sustaining fisheries in the region. WSU's Everett campus provides entrepreneurs critical business management skills and trains engineers for the world-class aerospace and high-tech industries in Northwest Washington.

"3rd District: WSU Vancouver has expanded opportunities in STEM education, creating new pathways for students to enter high-demand fields like engineering and healthcare. By connecting with local industries and healthcare providers, WSU is strengthening Southwest Washington’s workforce and economic outlook.

"4th District: Home to some of the nation’s premier vineyards, Central Washington has benefited from WSU’s viticulture and enology programs. Through cutting-edge research and collaboration with winemakers, WSU has helped the region maintain its reputation as a world-class wine producer.

"5th District: WSU’s Pullman campus is a cornerstone of agricultural research, and the completion of the Agricultural Research Service (ARS) building has only strengthened that legacy. The facility provides farmers and food producers with critical innovations in crop science and food security, supporting one of Washington’s most essential industries.

"6th District: WSU researchers have been at the forefront of sustainable forestry and climate resilience efforts. Their work supports the health of Washington’s forests, which are vital for the economy, outdoor recreation, and the environment, ensuring these natural resources are protected for future generations.

"7th District: WSU’s collaborations with Seattle-area institutions have led to major advancements in medical research, including breakthroughs in cancer treatment and biomedical engineering. These efforts not only push the boundaries of science but also create opportunities for students to engage in life-changing research.

"8th District: With a focus on clean energy, WSU has led the way in developing innovative hydroelectric, wind, and solar power solutions. These advancements have benefited communities across the Cascades, helping Washington transition to a more sustainable energy future.

"9th District: The Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine has provided new opportunities for students from diverse backgrounds to enter the medical profession. By expanding access to healthcare education, WSU is addressing physician shortages and improving healthcare access across Washington.

"10th District: Military families near Joint Base Lewis-McChord have benefited from WSU’s extension programs, which provide educational support and workforce development opportunities. These initiatives ensure that service members and their families have access to the resources they need to succeed.

"Mister Speaker, as President Schulz concludes his tenure, we recognize his transformative impact on Washington State University and our communities. His leadership has strengthened WSU’s role as a center of innovation, education, and economic opportunity. I thank President Schulz for his years of service, and I look forward to seeing how WSU continues to grow and thrive in the years to come."

Following Monday's event on the House floor, the member of the Washington Congressional delegations issued the following statements about Schulz, and his impact not only on WSU by the state:

Representative Susan DelBene, from the 1st Congressional District said, "As Dr. Schulz prepares for retirement after his impactful tenure at Washington State University, I want to recognize his contributions to the students, the faculty, and the entire community. Under Dr. Schulz, WSU has become a leader in research and innovation, forging partnerships with tech companies in Washington’s 1st Congressional District to equip students with the skills needed for careers in artificial intelligence and software development. His legacy as president will continue to inspire and benefit students for years to come."

Representative Rick Larsen, from Washington's 2md Congressional District said, "During President Schulz’s tenure at Washington State University, tens of thousands of Cougars got a quality education and entered the workforce ready to succeed. Thank you President Schulz for your hard work, years of service and contributions to agriculture in Northwest Washington."

4th District's Dan Newhouse added, "Under my friend President Schulz’s tenure, WSU has strengthened its reputation as a world-class research institution, addressing critical challenges in agriculture, medicine, and clean energy. His efforts have ensured that students have access to high-quality education, and his work with Washington’s congressional delegation has helped secure funding for key university initiatives."

Representative Emily Randall, from the 6th Congressional District said, "President Schulz’s leadership can be felt across our entire community, as he has been a champion not just for education but for ensuring students have the resources they need to live and build their best lives. President Schulz and I worked closely together when I served as chair of the Higher Education and Workforce Committee in the Washington State Senate where I got to see first hand the care, intention, and passion he brought to this role — a legacy that will be hard to match."

7th Congressional District representative Pramila Jayapal said, "Thanks to President Schulz’s leadership, WSU's students, faculty, and staff have played a significant role in groundbreaking innovations in the Seattle area and throughout our region, including supporting major advancements in medical research, cancer treatment, and biomedical engineering. There is no doubt that his partnership and leadership have positively impacted and inspired thousands of students across our district and our state. I wish him all the best as he enters retirement and this next chapter!"

Representative Adam Smith, from the state's 9th Congressional District said, "I appreciate the years of service of Washington State University President Kirk Schulz. Under his guidance, WSU has not only excelled as a world-class research institution but also expanded opportunities for students of diverse backgrounds and enabled student success. I wish him the best in his next chapter and look forward to seeing how his legacy continues to inspire WSU in the coming years."

10th Congressional District representative Marilyn Strickland said, "Land grant universities are special, and I thank President Schulz for his commitment to student success and expanding opportunities for all students. Because of Schulz's leadership, WSU has made a positive impact in my district, and communities across the entire state."

