Washington Beef Counts To Take Place This Week

With the holiday season here, that means it’s time for the 15th annual Beef Counts. Families across Central and Eastern Washington struggling to make ends meet can get some relief by picking up a box of nutritious food made available thanks to the partnership between Washington’s Beef Community and Second Harvest.

The funds to provide beef through Second Harvest’s Mobile Market food distributions are raised throughout the year by Washington’s beef farmers and ranchers and the Agri Beef Co. The donated beef is packaged and shipped from Agri Beef’s Washington Beef processing plant in Toppenish directly to Second Harvest.

December Beef Counts distributions are pre-registered required events.

Click Here to register for the Wednesday, December 4th event at Legends Casino Hotel, 580 Fort Rd., Toppenish

Click Here to register for the Thursday, December 5th event at State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave., Gate 15, Yakima

Click Here to register for the Friday, December 6the event at the Kittitas Valley Event Center, 901 E. 7th Ave., Ellensburg

The Toppenish and Yakima events run from 10 a.m. to noon, while the Ellensburg event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

attachment-Beef Counts 2023 #2 loading...

“The folks in Washington’s beef community know how to stretch a dollar, and their donations are critical to us as we work to help feed our friends and neighbors in need,” said Drew Meuer, President of Second Harvest. “Year after year they step up to bring much-needed relief. But with this year’s extra tight food supplies, this beef is the essential nutrition our communities need.”

“Even when times are tough, we’re blessed to have beef in our freezers, so Beef Counts gives us the chance to feed hungry people in our own communities,” said Ryan Stingley, President of the Kittitas County Cattlemen’s Association. “We hope that getting beef out to folks through Second Harvest this December helps make people’s holidays a little brighter.”

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com