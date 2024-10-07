WAFLA Changes Name

Last month, WAFLA announced it was changing it’s name, but the mission of the organization was going to stay the same. Formerly known as the Washington Farm Labor Association, WAFLA now will stand for the Worker and Farmer Labor Association. Organization officials said while they have made this change, what hasn’t changed is the dedication to stabilizing agricultural labor needs and educating members on compliance and regulatory issues. They add this name change reflects the organization’s ongoing mission to support both employers and workers within the agricultural industry while fostering a stronger sense of community and collaboration.

“The agricultural industry is unique, shaped by the unpredictable forces of nature, economic pressures, and the essential task of feeding the world,” said Enrique Gastelum, CEO of WAFLA. “Farmers depend on workers, just as workers rely on farmers for employment. The success and sustainability of the agricultural sector hinge on this mutually beneficial relationship.”

In a climate where divisive politics often threaten to drive a wedge between workers and employers, the Worker and Farmer Labor Association seeks to promote unity.

The new name, Gastelum noted, underscores the organization’s commitment to recognizing the dignity and worth of every individual in the agricultural industry and bringing them together for the collective good. By supporting both farmers and workers, the association plays a crucial role in maintaining a thriving agricultural community. WAFLA member farms work to ensure that our food continues to be produced locally and that those who do the hard labor of growing and picking our crops are treated fairly and with respect.

