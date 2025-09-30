Washington’s Winter Wheat Crop Ahead of Average, The Nation

Winter wheat planting numbers looks good nationwide, with just over one-third [34%] of the nation’s 2026 crop in the ground as of Sunday September 28th. That figure is two points behind the five-year average, three points behind last year's 37%.

“Planting is underway in all 18 reporting states, with progress ranging from 3% complete in North Carolina all the way up to 68% complete in drought-affected Washington state,” said USDA meteorologist Brad Rippey.

In Idaho, 40% of the crop is in the ground, which is slightly behind the five-year-average, while 28% of Oregon’s winter wheat crop has been planted, ahead of the five-year average of 20%.

The Northwest Needs Rain

When it comes to crop emergence, Rippey says things are looking good so far, but there's certainly some areas that could use some rain.

“That is particularly true in the Mid-South and the Northwest, areas that have been very dry late summer into autumn," Rippey said. "13% of the winter wheat acreage has emerged. That is one point ahead of the five-year average of 12%, but equal to last year's 13%. We're seeing good emergence so far, even in very dry Washington state, 40% emerged, five-year average, 32%. But that crop in the Northwest will need rain soon for a proper establishment of the crop."

Currently 7% of Oregon’s crop has emerged, while Idaho is reporting 10% emerged. Both of those numbers are in line with their respective five-year-averages.

