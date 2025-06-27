Washington, Oregon Soils Drying Out, Idaho Holding

While we haven’t seen very hot weather across the Northwest, it has been warm enough, long enough, to dry out area soils.

“Other numbers that are at or above 50%, very short to short on June 22nd includes Montana, Wyoming, Washington and Oregon,” said USDA meteorologist Brad Rippey

Specifically, 54% of Washington’s soil very-short to short, while 55% of Oregon’s soil is in that category. Idaho is faring better, with only 38% of soil across the state very-short to short. New Mexico and Nevada remain the driest states, with 74% and 95% soils very short-to-short respectively.

Few Locations Across The West Aren't Dry

“If you look at all the states from the Pacific Coast to the Great Plains, there are only four where topsoil moisture is actually below 25% and also below the national average of 23%," Rippey said. "Those four states that are a little bit wetter, if you will. North Dakota, Kansas, Oklahoma and California.”

