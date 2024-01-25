From Farm to Forum: Washington & Oregon Potato Conference Underway

The 2024 Washington and Oregon Potato Conference and Trade Show is underway this week, held at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Tri-Cities, Washington.

This in-person conference allows ag professionals to meet together to discuss the latest research, trends, and trade in the production of potato crops.

Chairman Dale Lathim, in his welcome letter, stated, "We have continued to try to invigorate our agenda and offerings to keep our show fresh and on the cutting edge of information for the potato industry."

Potato Conference general sessions offer dozens of topics

This year, the WA/OR Potato Conference general sessions include a wide variety of topics, including climate trends, bruise susceptibility, soil health, potato nematodes, carbon, virus and disease control, pesticides, composting, and more.

Presenters come from Washington State University (WSU), University of Idaho, Oregon State University (OSU), the USDA-ARS, Oregon Potato Commission, Washington State Potato Commission, the Northwest Potato Research Consortium, the National Potato Council, Washington State Department of Labor and Industries, Agriculture Development Group, and the WSDA.

Visit the official conference website for more details, including the general conference schedule.

