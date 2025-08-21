Washington, Oregon Pastures Very Dry, Idaho Slightly Better

When it comes to the latest pasture and rangeland conditions, 39% are rated good to excellent nationwide, holding steady from last week, while 31% are considered very-poor to poor, up slightly week over week. USDA meteorologist Brad Rippey says the poorest conditions continue to be found here in the west.

“We see the vast number of the Western states," Rippey said. "Looking at a number above that national average, Nevada pretty small footprint on range land pastures, but they are at 90%, very-poor to poor, Arizona, 81% very poor to poor. Of our bigger agricultural states, Montana this week, 47% very-poor to poor, also above 40%. Washington [43%], Oregon [41%], Utah and New Mexico.”

Idaho has pasture ratings that are slightly better, at 38% very-poor to poor.

Rippey was quick to point out there are many states reporting very high good to excellent numbers, but all of them are located east of the Mississippi River.

