Senate Vote Will Upend The Presidents Efforts, Crapo Notes

Last week, the Senate voted to end President Trump’s global tariffs, including that on Taiwan, sending the measure to the House. All of this while the US Supreme Court may have the final word.

The Senate voted to end Trump’s national emergency declaration, originally issued in April, to impose global and reciprocal tariffs, including on China and other major U.S. Ag trading partners. Four Republicans joined all Democrats in voting for the effort.

Finance Chair Idaho senator Mike Crapo argued the measure on the heels of Trump’s soybean deal with China would upend the President’s ongoing efforts to break down trade barriers.

“President Trump is saying these countries need to take down their tariffs and their non-tariff barriers and deal with us in fair and free trade,” Crapo noted.

He said long-running trade barriers haven’t been addressed, until now.

“It’s no secret that for decades, countries around the globe have raised tariff and non-tariff barriers against Americans and against American businesses and have raised the cost for Americans and American businesses, without response by the United States.”

The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments in two cases against the Trump tariffs this week to decide if he has emergency tariff authority under a 1977 law.

