OPINION: Veteran Farmers, Serving Our Country, Growing Our Future

By Zippy Duvall, President of the American Farm Bureau Federation

Each November, we take time to honor the men and women who have worn our nation’s uniform and defended the freedoms we hold dear. Their courage and sacrifice are the foundation of everything we enjoy as Americans. Rural America and farm country has a long history of sending out these brave men and women and supporting them when they return home.

Veterans Continue Service Through Agriculture

For many veterans, that spirit of service doesn’t end when they come home. It simply takes root in new soil. Across the country, many veterans are finding a second calling in agriculture. Returning to the land gives veterans a chance to continue serving, to heal and to make a lasting impact on rural America.

According to USDA, one in every seven farms has a farmer who is currently serving or has served in the military. As the father of a veteran, I’ve seen the same pride, discipline and determination that carried our heroes through their service show up again in the way they run their farms and support their communities.

Veteran Farmer Award of Excellence

At Farm Bureau, we believe it’s important not only to celebrate our veterans but also to lift up those who continue to make a difference in agriculture and in their communities. That’s why we partnered with Farm Credit to create the Veteran Farmer Award of Excellence last year. This award shines a spotlight on veterans who continue to serve through agriculture and reminds us all of the freedom they’ve defended and the vital role they play in feeding our nation.

This year's honoree is Retired Army Command Sergeant Major Matthew Rutter of South Carolina, who served 22 years in the Army, including key intelligence roles across Europe and the Middle East.

After hanging up his uniform, Matthew found a new mission in agriculture. He co-founded Project Victory Gardens to help veterans find renewed purpose and gain hands-on farming skills. Matthew also launched Farmer Bootcamp, a nationally recognized training program for veterans exploring careers in agriculture. And back home, he helped establish the South Carolina Farmer Veteran Coalition to strengthen that support even further.

Heroes like Matthew Rutter are why we established the Veteran Farmer Award of Excellence. We look forward to recognizing Matthew this January at our 107th American Farm Bureau Convention in Anaheim.

Honoring Veteran Farmers

As we pause to remember and thank our veterans this week, let’s also look for ways to support them year-round. Whether it’s helping a neighbor who’s returned home from deployment, mentoring a new farmer or simply taking time to listen. Those small acts of respect can mean a whole lot.

America’s veterans remind us of what it means to put others first. Their courage and commitment continue to strengthen our rural communities and our country.

On behalf of the Farm Bureau family, thank you to every veteran and military family for the sacrifices you’ve made and the difference you continue to make in American agriculture.