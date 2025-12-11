USDA Launches New Regenerative Pilot Program Ahead Of MAHA Agenda

What do regenerative Ag practices have to do with the health of American consumers?

“We are launching a new farmer-first regenerative agriculture pilot program, which will invest $700 million specifically to support regenerative agriculture,” Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said during Wednesday's announcement.

The pilot, she said, utilizes existing NRCS programs under a unified process emphasizing regenerative practices that boost soil health, and in turn, produce more nutrient-dense foods for the American consumer. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he recognizes several farmers are already at the forefront of regenerative ag models and results

"They provided us models for how to do this and how to do it in a way that vertically integrates, that preserves profit margins and reduces inputs," Kennedy said.

About the Regenerative Pilot Program

Administered by NRCS, this new Regenerative Pilot Program delivers a streamlined, outcome-based conservation model—empowering producers to plan and implement whole-farm regenerative practices through a single application. The initiative highlights USDA’s commitment to putting Farmers First and advancing the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) agenda by building a healthier, more resilient food system.

In FY2026, the Regenerative Pilot Program will focus on whole-farm planning that addresses every major resource concern—soil, water, and natural vitality—under a single conservation framework. USDA is dedicating $400 million through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) and $300 million through the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP) to fund this first year of regenerative agriculture projects.

Producers can now bundle multiple regenerative practices into one application, streamlining the process and increasing flexibility for operations. The program is designed for both beginning and advanced producers, ensuring availability for all farmers ready to take the next step in regenerative agriculture.

Chief’s Advisory Council

To keep the Regenerative Pilot Program grounded in practical, producer-led solutions, NRCS is establishing the Chief’s Regenerative Agriculture Advisory Council. The Council will meet quarterly, with rotating participants, to advise the Chief of NRCS, review implementation progress, and help guide data and reporting improvements. Its recommendations will shape future USDA conservation delivery and strengthen coordination between the public and private sectors.

Public And Private Partnerships

There is a growing desire among private companies to fund conservation practices that improve natural resources management. This announcement unlocks new opportunities for USDA to leverage existing authorities to create public-private partnerships within NRCS conservation programs. These partnerships will allow USDA to match private funding, in turn stretching taxpayer dollars further, and bringing new capacity to producers interested in adopting regenerative practices.

Companies interested in partnering with USDA NRCS in the Regenerative Pilot Program can email regenerative@usda.gov for more information.

