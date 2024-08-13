USDA Makes Funding Available To Help With Wildfire Fuels

The USDA is making funding available for businesses and organizations to remove hazardous wildfire fuels from national forests. The program will pay groups to transport the material to be turned into wood products or services. Hazardous fuels are typically woody material with little commercial value, but can become useful as other products, although, transportation costs are often prohibitive.

USDA officials say providing money to cover that expense reduces the risk of fire, insects and disease from the ecosystem.

Grant applications are accepted through the Forest Service Website.

