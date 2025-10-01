In preparation of Wednesday's government shutdown on Wednesday, USDA said it took steps earlier this week to be ready. The shutdown occurred when the fiscal year ended Tuesday night, without Congress passing another continuing resolution.

Back in the 2018 federal shutdown, Food Safety and Inspection Service meat inspection and laboratory testing personnel continued to work. USDA says it is prepared for all possible contingencies covering operations, including critical services and support programs.

Two people with direct knowledge of the agency’s plans told Politico that USDA employees may face more layoffs. The department submitted its tentative shutdown contingency plan to the Office of Management and Budget, and it does include a reduction-in-force provision. The positions in question are reported "minor rolls".

USDA’s typical shutdown contingency plan, last updated during the Biden administration.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com