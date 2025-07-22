Could USDA Funding Be Caught Up In Government Shutdown?

USDA and other FY 2026 spending bills could become threatened in September, if Democrats carry through on a threat to shut down the government over the president’s spending ‘claw-back’ efforts. The new fight over the president’s bid to downsize the government risks sidelining a more than $25 billion USDA spending bill.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer accuses Republicans of going back on bipartisan spending deals with Trump rescissions like the nine billion-dollar ‘claw-back’ just enacted.

“We are doing everything we can to keep the bipartisan appropriations process going, and they’re undermining it with rescissions, with pocket rescissions, with impoundment and every other way.”

GOP: Rescissions Have Been Done By Both Parties

Senate Majority Leader John Thune warned of a partial government shutdown this Fall with Schumer, under stiff pressure from his base after not blocking GOP stop-gap funding in March.

“The Democrats have suggested that they would shut the government down over us taking up recissions, that somehow, that’s going to step on the normal appropriations process. And I guess what I would point out is that recissions have been a part of the process around here for a long time.”

That includes both Democratic and GOP administrations.

Congressional Lawmakers Return To Work On Capitol Hill After Weekend Getty Images loading...

Thune told Fox News on Sunday that a few upcoming votes on spending bills will indicate the likelihood of a government shutdown. Republicans need 60 votes to avert filibusters, but have only 53, so they need seven Democrats to overcome the stalling tactics allowed on the 12 appropriations bills.

