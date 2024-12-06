USDA, FDA Looking at Clarification of Food Labeling

The Food and Drug Administration and the USDA announced a joint request for information about food date labeling, which includes the use of terms like “Sell By,” “Use By,” and “Best By.” The information request asks for data on industry practices and preferences for date labeling, research results on consumer perceptions of date labeling and any impact date labeling may have on food waste and grocery costs.

“Confusion over a multitude of different date labeling terms on food products accounts for about 20% of food waste in the home,” says FDA Deputy Commissioner for Human Foods Jim Jones. “We look forward to gathering information to determine how date labeling can make it easier for consumers to know whether a food is still good to eat and avoid food waste.”

Both agencies currently recommend that food industry members voluntarily apply the “Best if Used By” quality-based food date label.

