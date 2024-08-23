USDA Expects Egg Prices To Dip in 2025

Who, if anyone, is to blame for high egg prices? USDA livestock analyst Shayle Shagam said egg production is down from last year, supplies are tight, and you can thank avian influenza for that. The bird flu has cost the United States millions of egg laying hens. The flock as of this July was 305 million birds.

“Compared to the previous year, when they were about 313 million," Shagam noted. "So a smaller number of birds, as a result, we're getting a smaller amount of table egg production.”

Shagam said he expects the size of the laying flock will increase in 2025, bringing on higher egg production and with it.

“We would expect to see egg prices decline as we move into 2025 with the increased production.”

But Shagam noted, that's assuming no more bird flu outbreaks.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com