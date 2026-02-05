USDA says it will release glow-in-the-dark sterile flies along the U.S.–Mexico border to prevent the New World screwworm from spreading north and threatening American livestock.

For several months, the flesh-eating parasite has been slowly trekking north in Mexico, prompting renewed concern among cattle producers and animal health officials in the United States.

USDA officials said the sterile insect technique, which was used successfully to eradicate the pest from the U.S. decades ago, disrupts reproduction and limits population growth. Ranchers have been urged to monitor herds closely and report suspected cases immediately.

Reuters reported that limited production capacity for sterile flies could complicate containment efforts if infestations expand. Livestock groups warn that an outbreak could severely impact cattle supplies and drive beef prices higher.

