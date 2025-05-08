USDA Acts to Boost Timber Production, Reduce Wildfire Risk

USDA announced $23 million in grants to support transporting hazardous fuels, such as dead or downed trees, from national forests to processing facilities. Through the USDA Forest Service’s Hazardous Fuels Transportation Program, these grants will reduce the hazardous fuels that pose wildfire threats to communities, critical infrastructure and recreation areas. Unlike high-value wood, which is typically used in construction and furniture manufacturing, low-value wood has more limited applications, with fewer facilities able to process it into useful products like soil-enriching materials, renewable energy sources like electricity and heat, and sustainable construction solutions such as cross-laminated timber.

"President Trump has directed his cabinet to unleash domestic production of our natural resources, including timber," noted Ag Secretary Brooke Rollins. "Our nation is blessed with an abundance of resources and there is no reason we cannot responsibly harvest and use these products right here at home. Investments like these are delivering on our commitment to protect communities, make forests healthier and more resilient. Removing hazardous fuels not only reduces wildfire risk but also creates opportunities for businesses and workers in the wood products industry. These grants also reflect the Forest Service’s dedication to active forest management, and we will continue working to keep our forests productive, sustainable, and safe for future generations."

The Hazardous Fuels Transportation Program aims to help businesses, non-profits, and state, local and tribal governments make use of the dead trees, fallen branches, and dense undergrowth which would go to waste or fuel catastrophic wildfires.

The Forest Service will accept applications through June 20. Information about webinars will be available soon on the Forest Service Timber Transportation Website.

