U.S. Government Sues California Over Emissions

The U.S. government sued California to stop it from enforcing stringent emission standards for heavy-duty trucks that President Trump recently declared void.

In complaints filed this week in two federal courts, the Justice Department said federal law preempts the California Air Resources Board from enforcing various emissions rules governing heavy-duty trucks and engines. That includes the Clean Truck Partnership, an initiative with manufacturers designed to advance California’s goal of lowering emissions, while giving the truck-making industry the flexibility to meet emissions requirements.

The Justice Department recently sued after a House committee learned that staff at the California Air Resources Board won’t let manufacturers bring vehicles to market unless they comply with California’s preempted standards.

“This ongoing defiance of federal law must stop,” the department said.

California’s rules regarding light-duty vehicles are also preempted.” Reuters said the California Air Resources Board declined to comment, as did California Governor Gavin Newsom’s office.

