Trump Willing to Let Migrant Laborers Stay on U.S. Farms

At a rally in Iowa last week, President Trump emphasized his willingness to protect American farmers who rely on immigrant workers. During the rally, the President said he would allow farmers who hire migrant workers to take charge and permit the migrants working in agriculture to remain in the country.

News Nation said this plan wouldn’t create a path to citizenship that many immigration advocates wanted, but it would protect them from the possibility of being detained by ICE agents during workplace raids. President Trump said by implementing a plan for farmworkers to avoid being taken into custody, it will benefit a farming industry that contributed about $222.3 billion to the nation’s gross domestic product in 2023.

During the event in Iowa, Trump said he’s heard of migrants who worked for farms for more than 15 years getting thrown out pretty violently.

