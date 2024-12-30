Trump Threatens to Take Back Panama Canal Control

President-elect Donald Trump may wish to reassert U.S. control over the Panama Canal. Farmdoc says Trump accused Panama of charging excessive rates to use the passage, which drew a sharp rebuke from Panama’s president. Speaking to supporters in Arizona, Trump also said he wouldn’t let the Canal fall into the wrong hands, warning of potential Chinese influence on the passage.

South American experts says Trump’s stance is “baffling” as Panama’s president is considered to be a pro-business conservative who’s made a lot of overtures to show he wants a special relationship with the U.S.

“The Panama Canal is a critical choke point for U.S. agriculture and the overall U.S. economy,” said Dennis Rudat of Farm News Media.

“72% of all cargo transiting the Panama Canal is either coming or going to the U.S., including a substantial portion of U.S. agricultural exports,” says Farm Bureau’s Betty Resnick.

