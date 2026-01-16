Trump Signs Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act

On Wednesday, President Trump gave his approval to legislation allowing whole milk to return to public schools.

“I'm delighted to sign the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act into law," the president said during a signing event in the Oval Office.

The President was joined by Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The legislation aligns with the recently-released Dietary Guidelines for Americans, which reintroduced full-fat dairy as part of a healthy dietary pattern.

“It will ensure that millions of school-aged children have access to high-quality milk," the President noted. "As it currently stands, schools participating in the National School Lunch Program are only able to offer students low or non-fat milk options.”

Whole And 2% Milk Will Soon Return To Schools

“This bipartisan solution for school meals alongside the newly released Dietary Guidelines for Americans reinforces what families already know,” Secretary Rollins said. “Nutrient-dense foods like whole milk are an important part of a healthy diet.” USDA implementation begins immediately. Following the announcement, USDA issued program implementation guidance to school officials to implement the bill, and a proposed rulemaking will soon commence to ensure schools and nutrition programs can begin offering whole milk as quickly as possible. USDA will also undergo a rewrite of Child Nutrition Programs to ensure school meals are aligned with the new dietary guidelines.

Industry Reaction

“Dairy is a nutrition powerhouse that should be used to its fullest potential,” said National Milk Producers Federation President and CEO Gregg Doud. “That means making sure it’s available in the same varieties that families consume at home.

“We thank President Trump and his administration, our advocates on Capitol Hill, and everyone who’s worked to make school meals better through increased access to dairy,” Doud added.

