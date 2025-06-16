Trump Says Farmworkers Will Not Be Deported

President Trump, citing pressure from the agriculture and hospitality sectors, recently said farmworkers who are in the country illegally shouldn’t be deported and reiterated that the administration would be taking action on the issue.

“We’re going to have an order on that coming out soon,” he said Thursday in response to a reporter’s question at a White House ceremony. The President didn’t elaborate on what the administration would do about farmworkers and hospitality industry employees.

President Originally Wanted Workers To Return To Their Country

Trump had previously suggested that farmworkers would be allowed to stay but required to return to their countries temporarily. Trump’s latest remarks followed recent enforcement actions on farms in California and at a meatpacking plant in Omaha, NE.

“Our farmers are being hurt badly," Trump said last week. "They have very good workers. They’ve worked for them for 20 years. They’re not citizens, but they’ve turned out to be great. We’re going to have to do something about that.”

