Trump Praises Rollins For Egg Price Decrease

Last week President Trump touted a drop in egg prices, crediting Ag Secretary Brooke Rollins. Noting that Rollins got to work on the problem from day one, issuing $1 billion for biosecurity, vaccine research, and financial relief for farmers.

“Our great Secretary of Agriculture, you did a fantastic job. Brooke Rollins, you did a fantastic job, and [applause]…as I said before, the price of eggs dropped 59%, and they’re going down more, and the availability is fantastic.”

Bird flu outbreaks have slowed, and USDA reported in late March that wholesale egg prices fell to $3.27 per dozen as supplies rapidly improved. Trump said Easter egg lovers could have been in trouble.

“They were saying, for Easter, please don’t use eggs. Could you please use plastic eggs? I said, ‘We don’t want to do that.’”

Wholesale prices peaked in February at more than eight dollars. A dozen eggs at retail cost $2.04 in August 2023.

